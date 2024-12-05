World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
WSJ: Ukraine ready for talks with Russia to ensure sustainable peace

Ukraine to announce readiness for peace with Russia already in near future
World

Ukraine plans to announce its readiness for negotiations with Russia already in the near future. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kyiv may conclude an agreement with Moscow if it ensures "sustainable peace" rather than a temporary truce.

Russian Army
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru
Russian Army

Ukraine has become exhausted by almost three years of hostilities, the publication points out.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 4. Yermak will have a number of meetings there, including with representatives of the Donald Trump team. Yermak is visiting Washington to "improve relations" with the Americans and secure further support from Washington, The WSJ said.

Andriy Yermak tries to present Kyiv as "a constructive partner for achieving peace, but not as an obstacle in its path."

At the end of November, Zelensky admitted that a ceasefire could be possible in exchange for the Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. In order to end the hot phase of the conflict with Russia, one needs to take Kyiv-controlled territory of Ukraine under the NATO umbrella, Zelensky said.

During a meeting with the team of the elected US president, Yermak raised the issue of Ukraine's accession to the alliance, but his opponents did not show much interest in the idea.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg only supported Biden's efforts to quickly deliver weapons to Ukraine. This would give leverage over Russia during negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, Kellogg said.

Details

Andriy Borysovych Yermak (born 21 November 1971) is a Ukrainian politician and former film producer who was appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to serve as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from 11 February 2020. Yermak is also a member of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the highest command and control body for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has been described as Zelensky’s right-hand man and a "real power broker" in Ukraine. In 2024, Time named Yermak to their annual list of 100 most influential people in the world

