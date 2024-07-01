Kremlin responds to Zelensky's readiness for peace talks with Russia

Kremlin on Zelensky's peace talks readiness: Russia is always ready

Moscow is ready for any communication and dialogue, but only if it helps achieve Russia's goals, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked to comment on Volodymyr Zelensky's recent statements about his readiness for negotiations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, CC BY-SA 4.0

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky expressed readiness for peaceful negotiations with Russia with the participation of mediators and upon agreement of the proposal with Kiev.

"President Putin has repeatedly said that the Russian Federation is open to any communication, any dialogue in order to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves. The President maintains this openness,” the Kremlin representative said.

At the same time, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, stated that Zelensky's words about his readiness for negotiations were due to the hopelessness of the situation in which he found himself.

Earlier, Peskov reported that a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should take into account the current geopolitical circumstances, such as Russia's four new regions.