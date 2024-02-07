Tucker Carlson's dream comes true: He sees Moscow and interviews Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Putin. The interview will be published when the journalist himself is ready to do it, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters January 7.

Tucker Carlson in Moscow

The American journalist arrived in Moscow on February 1. His interview with Putin is the first meeting between the Russian president and a Western journalist since the end of February 2022, Forbes notes.

Tucker Carlson, who is known in the United States as one of Trump's most influential supporters, hosted a political talk show on Fox News, from where he was fired in April 2023 without explanation. Afterwards, he launched his own show, clippings from which often appear on Russian television channels.

According to most recent, albeit unconfirmed reports, Carlson's interview with Putin will be published on February 8.

Carlson neither confirmed nor denied assumptions about his intention to talk to President Putin during his visit to Russia. When asked if he planned to talk with the Russian President, the TV presenter replied: "We'll see.”

Reportedly, however, Carlson could have visited the Russian Presidential Administration at least twice: his car was spotted on the territory of the Administration on Tuesday, February 5, and on Wednesday, February 6. Carlson did not publicly comment on his visit.

Tucker Carlson's trip to Russia produced a bombshell effect in the United States. Former member of the US House of Representatives Adam Kinzinger called Carlson a traitor because of his visit to Moscow. However, US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. considered that the journalist had every right to interview Putin. Entrepreneur Elon Musk did not support the idea of banning Carlson from entering the United States because of his visit to Russia.