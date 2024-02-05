Tucker Carlson in Moscow to interview Putin

Tucker Carlson is in Moscow to pass a message to Putin from Trump

Tucker Carlson, former Fox News TV presenter arrived in Russia on February 4, his colleague Jackson Hinkle wrote on social media.

"Tucker Carlson appears to be in Moscow. Please God let this be a Putin interview,” Hinkle wrote on X.

A photograph of Tucker Carlson at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater also appeared online. Presumably, the journalist went to the theatre to see Spartak ballet.

It is rumoured in Russian media space that Tucker Carlson has a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Donald Trump.

On February 5, it was reported that Carlson commented on his intention to interview President Putin.

"We'll see," Carlson said, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

This is the first time when the famous US journalist is visiting Russia. His trip to Moscow caused quite a commotion among US media.

Carlson wants to interview Putin badly

In August 2023, RT and Rossiya Segodnya editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that Carlson was imploring for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On September 25, in an interview with Swiss publication Die Weltwoche, Carlson said that the US government thwarted his plans to hold an interview with the Russian leader. That same month, the Kremlin announced that Putin would sooner or later give interviews to international media, including American ones.

At the end of April 2023, Carlson was fired from Fox News. The company stated that the management reached an agreement with the journalist. Carlson started uploading episodes of his program on X afterwards.

Tucker Carlson is an open critique of President Joe Biden and the policy of his administration. He is also very critical of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky. Carlson once called Zelensky "a dead eyed rat-like oligarch, prosecutor of christians, friend of blackrock."