In Moscow, a man was hit by a car while attempting to run across a busy road. The accident was captured on video.

A dash cam video shows the man holding a folder as he steps out from a Renault Logan car on Shchelkovskoye Highway. As he steps onto the roadway, he notices the danger but does not have time to react. The next moment, a Lexus car traveling at high speed runs him over causing his body to fly away for meters.

Despite the seemingly serious nature of his injuries, the man survived. He was taken to the hospital with bone fractures.

According to law enforcement agencies, the driver of the Lexus car was traveling in a designated bus lane at a speed of 100 km/h, while the injured person was crossing the road in an unauthorized area.