Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian officials "idiots" because they refused to negotiate with Moscow.

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of municipalities at the All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland — the Strength of Russia,” the head of state stressed that it was not Russia that refused negotiations.

Putin recalled that the parties negotiated everything at the talks in Istanbul. The head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, David Arakhamia, signed the agreements, Putin said.

The Ukrainian authorities wanted Moscow to give them a sign indicating that Russia would be willing to negotiate peace. Ukraine asked to withdraw the Russian troops from Kyiv, and Russia did so. However, Kyiv terminated the signed agreements afterwards.

"The head of that negotiating group (…) said: "Yes, we were ready. We missed it because the then British Prime Minister, Mr. [Boris] Johnson, came and persuaded us not to implement these agreements.” Well, aren't they idiots? (…) Everything would have been finished a long time ago, it would have been finished a year and a half ago,” Putin said.

In late November 2023, David Arakhamia said that it was Boris Johnson who thwarted the peace agreements between Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, the Russian and Ukrainian sides were close to signing a peace agreement in Istanbul, but the former British Prime Minister dissuaded the Ukrainians. Johnson later denied those accusations and called them Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian statehood will be destroyed

Ukrainian statehood could suffer a serious blow, and the Ukrainian authorities will be to blame for this, Russian President Vladimir Putin also said during the meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive failed, and it is the Russian Armed Forces that hold the initiative on the battlefield. Putin also blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for striking civilian cities in Russia.

"If this continues, then Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable and very serious blow. This is their area of responsibility — this is the outcome of their policy and rule,” Putin said.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Switzerland to hold peace talks on Ukraine. Swiss President Viola Amherd agreed to his request. Putin has repeatedly noted that Zelensky's peace plan was unacceptable for Russia.

Ukraine's nationalist ideas led to current crisis

Nationalist ideas had been developing in Ukraine for years after the collapse of the USSR. They eventually turned out to be stronger than expected. All that has led to the current crisis in the country, Putin also said, RIA Novosti reports.

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was obvious that we would eventually come to this. Of course, I think that at the time of the collapse they probably thought that the fundamental ties between Ukraine and Russia would be stronger than opportunistic considerations of the nationalist part of society,” the president said.

The Declaration of Independence proclaims Ukraine is a neutral state, Putin recalled, but nationalist elements in the country were pushing their agenda aggressively. "All that has led to the situation that we have today," Putin said.