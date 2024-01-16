World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Putin: If Ukraine continues striking civilians in Russia, Ukrainian statehood will be destroyed

Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian officials "idiots" because they refused to negotiate with Moscow.

Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'
Photo: Yakutia 24

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of municipalities at the All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland — the Strength of Russia,” the head of state stressed that it was not Russia that refused negotiations.

Putin recalled that the parties negotiated everything at the talks in Istanbul. The head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, David Arakhamia, signed the agreements, Putin said.

The Ukrainian authorities wanted Moscow to give them a sign indicating that Russia would be willing to negotiate peace. Ukraine asked to withdraw the Russian troops from Kyiv, and Russia did so. However, Kyiv terminated the signed agreements afterwards. 

"The head of that negotiating group (…) said: "Yes, we were ready. We missed it because the then British Prime Minister, Mr. [Boris] Johnson, came and persuaded us not to implement these agreements.” Well, aren't they idiots? (…) Everything would have been finished a long time ago, it would have been finished a year and a half ago,” Putin said.

In late November 2023, David Arakhamia said that it was Boris Johnson who thwarted the peace agreements between Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, the Russian and Ukrainian sides were close to signing a peace agreement in Istanbul, but the former British Prime Minister dissuaded the Ukrainians. Johnson later denied those accusations and called them Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian statehood will be destroyed

Ukrainian statehood could suffer a serious blow, and the Ukrainian authorities will be to blame for this, Russian President Vladimir Putin also said during the meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive failed, and it is the Russian Armed Forces that hold the initiative on the battlefield. Putin also blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for striking civilian cities in Russia.

"If this continues, then Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable and very serious blow. This is their area of responsibility — this is the outcome of their policy and rule,” Putin said.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Switzerland to hold peace talks on Ukraine. Swiss President Viola Amherd agreed to his request. Putin has repeatedly noted that Zelensky's peace plan was unacceptable for Russia.

Ukraine's nationalist ideas led to current crisis

Nationalist ideas had been developing in Ukraine for years after the collapse of the USSR. They eventually turned out to be stronger than expected. All that has led to the current crisis in the country, Putin also said, RIA Novosti reports.

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was obvious that we would eventually come to this. Of course, I think that at the time of the collapse they probably thought that the fundamental ties between Ukraine and Russia would be stronger than opportunistic considerations of the nationalist part of society,” the president said.

The Declaration of Independence proclaims Ukraine is a neutral state, Putin recalled, but nationalist elements in the country were pushing their agenda aggressively. "All that has led to the situation that we have today," Putin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian pilots land Il-20 after Ukraine fires Patriot missiles

A military correspondent published a photo of the Russian Ilyushin Il-22 aircraft that was shot down over the Sea of Azov

Photo shows tail of Russia's Il-22 airplane shot down over Sea of Azov
Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov
Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov
Viral video shows Russian soldier dodging Ukrainian kamikaze drone
Kremlin: Germany should rather worry about its actions in Ukraine
Germany is bluffing about NATO-Russia war plans leaking them to Bild Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Russia's largest gold deposit found in Chukotka. 100 tons of gold confirmed
Germany develops secret plan of NATO-Russia war that may break out in 2025
Russian Inferno drones carpet bomb Ukrainian positions
Russian Inferno drones carpet bomb Ukrainian positions
Last materials
Germany is bluffing about NATO-Russia war plans leaking them to Bild
Putin speaks about Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov thanks North Korea for support in Ukraine
Twenty countries join Russia's analogue of SWIFT
Russian billionaire dies under avalanche during hiking trip
People burn their feet and hands as hot water pipe bursts in Nizhny Novgorod
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine helps prevent WWIII
Russia uses new FPV Inferno drones to carpet bomb positions of Ukrainian soldiers
Photo shows tail of Russia's Il-22 airplane shot down over Sea of Azov
Geologists discover over 100 tons of gold in Russia's Chukotka
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X