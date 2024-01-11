Slovakia to USA: 'You're out of luck, Yankees!'

Slovakia is a sovereign state that does not intend to condemn Russia immediately at USA's demand, the vice-speaker of the Parliament of Slovakia Lubos Blaha said.

Photo: flickr.com by Jorge Andrade is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

According to the Blaha, the United States wants Slovakia to condemn Russia's use of North Korean missiles without providing any evidence of that. The official also accused the United States of lies and reminded how Washington lied to the whole world about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to justify its invasion of a sovereign country.

As long as there is concrete evidence Slovakia refuses to join any of US resolution.

"We are a sovereign state. You're not lucky, Yankees," Lubos Blaha Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament said, urging the US Ambassador to accept the fact that Slovakia is no longer an American colony.

EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano earlier said that those involved in supplying weapons to Russia would face serious consequences. The diplomat did not specify what consequences he was talking about exactly.

Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mate Pazolay said that Hungary did not see evidence of DPRK arms supplies to Russia and did not sign a statement to condemn that. He added that Hungary agreed with the position of Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, who indicated that Bratislava did not consider Western data on the transfer of North Korean weapons to Russia to be consistent and reliable.