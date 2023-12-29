World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

UFO enters Poland's airspace from Ukraine

World

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an urgent meeting with the military due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that entered Polish airspace from Ukraine. Warsaw brought all forces to combat readiness.

UFO enters Poland's airspace from Ukraine
Photo: openverse.org by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said in the morning of Friday, December 29, that an unidentified object entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine in the Zamosc region. The radar signal was lost. The work to clarify all details is underway, he said.

The object violated Polish airspace. The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces set all forces and means on high alert, Jacek Goryszewski, the press secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.

President Duda spoke by telephone with the Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Poland links UFO with Russia's recent missile strike on Ukraine

According to Goryszewski, the appearance of the object in Polish airspace may be associated with the intense bombing of Ukraine, which took place at that time.

"The work continues, but we can not disclose any details,” he said, adding that he could not say whether the object left Polish airspace or not.

"We are studying all possible scenarios for this incident, including lost signals. We must be prepared for all scenarios,” a spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.

Ukraine wants more air defence systems to stop UFOs

The incident with the unidentified flying object (UFO) that violated Polish airspace is a signal to the West about the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, Yuri Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force said, RBC-Ukraine reports.

In order to prevent such incidents in the future, the West should saturate Ukraine with air defense systems, Ignat believes.

“This is another signal to our partners to strengthen Ukraine by supplying a required  amount of air defence systems so that we become a shield between the aggressor and Europe. We protected ourselves and protected them," Ignat said. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention

NATO and US fleets really want to establish their presence in the Black Sea and create a strike force, but they will not be able to pass through the Bosphorus

NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention
Russia has an undeclared, yet a highly important goal to pursue in Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev names Russia's undeclared, but extremely important goal in Ukraine
Putin to Xi Jinping: Russia will fight with Ukraine for five years – Nikkei Asia
Putin wanted to establish peace and end war with Ukraine in 2022
NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Russia to strike UK's destroyer HMS Diamond for Crimea port attack Lyuba Lulko Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Russia conducts massive attack on Ukraine: 160 missiles strike 44 targets across the country
Russia conducts massive attack on Ukraine: 160 missiles strike 44 targets across the country
Last materials
UFO enters Poland's airspace from Ukraine
Russia launches 160 missiles to destroy 44 targets in most recent massive attack on Ukraine
NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention
Ukrainian official: Putin wanted to reach peaceful settlement with Ukraine in 2022
Russia has an undeclared, yet a highly important goal to pursue in Ukraine
Nikkei Asia: Putin told Xi Jinping that Russia would fight with Ukraine for five years
Russia to strike UK's destroyer HMS Diamond for Crimea port attack
Russia gains access to largest reserves of rare metal, leaves Germany with nothing
Russian forces take control of Ukrainian stronghold with arsenal of Western weapons
Russia to send new NATO superior radar stations and howitzers to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X