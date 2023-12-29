UFO enters Poland's airspace from Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an urgent meeting with the military due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that entered Polish airspace from Ukraine. Warsaw brought all forces to combat readiness.

Photo: openverse.org by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said in the morning of Friday, December 29, that an unidentified object entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine in the Zamosc region. The radar signal was lost. The work to clarify all details is underway, he said.

The object violated Polish airspace. The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces set all forces and means on high alert, Jacek Goryszewski, the press secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.

President Duda spoke by telephone with the Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Poland links UFO with Russia's recent missile strike on Ukraine

According to Goryszewski, the appearance of the object in Polish airspace may be associated with the intense bombing of Ukraine, which took place at that time.

"The work continues, but we can not disclose any details,” he said, adding that he could not say whether the object left Polish airspace or not.

"We are studying all possible scenarios for this incident, including lost signals. We must be prepared for all scenarios,” a spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.

Ukraine wants more air defence systems to stop UFOs

The incident with the unidentified flying object (UFO) that violated Polish airspace is a signal to the West about the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, Yuri Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force said, RBC-Ukraine reports.

In order to prevent such incidents in the future, the West should saturate Ukraine with air defense systems, Ignat believes.