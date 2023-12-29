Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an urgent meeting with the military due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that entered Polish airspace from Ukraine. Warsaw brought all forces to combat readiness.
Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said in the morning of Friday, December 29, that an unidentified object entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine in the Zamosc region. The radar signal was lost. The work to clarify all details is underway, he said.
The object violated Polish airspace. The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces set all forces and means on high alert, Jacek Goryszewski, the press secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.
President Duda spoke by telephone with the Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
According to Goryszewski, the appearance of the object in Polish airspace may be associated with the intense bombing of Ukraine, which took place at that time.
"The work continues, but we can not disclose any details,” he said, adding that he could not say whether the object left Polish airspace or not.
"We are studying all possible scenarios for this incident, including lost signals. We must be prepared for all scenarios,” a spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.
The incident with the unidentified flying object (UFO) that violated Polish airspace is a signal to the West about the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, Yuri Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force said, RBC-Ukraine reports.
In order to prevent such incidents in the future, the West should saturate Ukraine with air defense systems, Ignat believes.
“This is another signal to our partners to strengthen Ukraine by supplying a required amount of air defence systems so that we become a shield between the aggressor and Europe. We protected ourselves and protected them," Ignat said.
