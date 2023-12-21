Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'

Ukraine will "abolish” LGBT (the international LGBT social movement is recognised as an extremist organisation, banned in Russia), Yulia Tymoshenko, ex-prime minister of Ukraine, leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) faction in the Verkhovna Rada said.

"We are against this. Publicly. As soon as there is a reset of power, we will cancel all of this. There are only two genders: male and female. Everything else must be forgotten. And there's also traditional family values. That's it, period,” Yulia Tymoshenko said.

According to her, this is "one of the key stories" for western regions of the country.

Tymoshenko did not specify what she meant by the 'reset of power.'

Earlier, Yulia Tymoshenko called on creditors to write off Ukraine's internal and external debts. According to her, due to the situation in which Ukraine finds itself, Kyiv has both political and legal grounds to write off existing loans.