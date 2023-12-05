World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, high-ranking source says

World

A high-ranking source said that Russia was ready for negotiations with Ukraine, the Izvestia newspaper said. The talks may take place in Hungary or on the territory of another Western country. The West and Ukraine should be prepared for a constructive conversation — Moscow sees that as an important condition for the talks to start.

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, high-ranking source says
Photo: https://www.mfa.gov.by/

"We are not going to run after anyone,” the unnamed source told the authoritative newspaper.

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, believes that Kyiv is currently striving to follow instructions from the West to fight to the last Ukrainian.

Kyiv is "virtually not a subject." For this reason, the official believes, the Kyiv administration banned itself from talking to Moscow. In turn, the West ensures the conflict to continue and does not demonstrate a desire for dialogue.

Russia-Ukraine talks may take place in Hungary

In October, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced his readiness to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Hungary will host the talks without hesitation should such a request arrive, he noted. According to Szijjártó, a few days after the crisis began, he spoke with both Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the head of Zelensky's administration, Andrii Yermak.

In November, Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that a truce and the start of peace negotiations with Russia would be the best solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Blanar noted that the world was tired with the crisis in Ukraine. There is no military solution to the crisis, and the crisis was not moving in any direction, the Slovakian Foreign Minister said.

In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he could hear voices in the West encouraging Ukraine to sit down at a table of negotiations with Russia. At the same time, he did not feel pressure regarding negotiations on a peace agreement with Russia, he added.

In November, Zelensky ruled out the idea of negotiations with Russia completely despite the difficult situation at the front.

Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky said that during negotiations with Ukraine in 2022 that Moscow wanted to defend the Donbass, demanded Ukraine's neutrality and non-entry into NATO. Moscow also demanded recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the Donbass republics, Medinsky said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian general killed in special military operation zone

The head of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed the death of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky.

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Medvedev to Lloyd Austin: 'My tongue is my enemy'
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: 'The only question is whether Ukraine is going to exist at all'
Essequibo Indians ready to return to Venezuela from Guyana Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Venezuela prepares to annex Essequibo
Venezuela prepares to annex Essequibo
Last materials
Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, high-ranking source says
Essequibo Indians ready to return to Venezuela from Guyana
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko: 'We can lie to our people, but not forever'
Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty
Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Russian army about to take Marinka. AFU to lose another city in Donbass
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in six months
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X