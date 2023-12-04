World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him

World

The United States will shift responsibility for failures to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before destroying him, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots Party believes

USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Photo: "Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine, on April 9, 2021." by manhhai is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Philippot's remarks came in response to the recent statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called to be prepared "for bad news from Ukraine.”

"The deep state is doing what it always does: it creates a puppet, then dumps and destroys it," Florian Filippo said. 

Philippot again criticised military and financial assistance to Ukraine and said that it must be stopped.

Earlier, TV5Monde channel assumed that Zelensky's optimism went up in smoke after the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Before the start of 2023, Zelensky called it “the year of victories,” but no victories occurred.

In September, Zelensky spoke very emotionally about the countries that were supplying arms to Kyiv and strongly criticised the countries that were slow in making decisions. His disagreement with one of Ukraine's Western allies spiralled out of control and was alluding to tensions brewing behind the scenes, Bloomberg said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian general killed in special military operation zone

The head of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed the death of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky.

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Medvedev to Lloyd Austin: 'My tongue is my enemy'
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: 'The only question is whether Ukraine is going to exist at all'
Americans push Zelensky into Realpolitik, make him build major fortification lines Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Last materials
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko: 'We can lie to our people, but not forever'
Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty
Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Russian army about to take Marinka. AFU to lose another city in Donbass
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in six months
Sergei Lavrov: Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken are cowards
Americans push Zelensky into Realpolitik, make him build major fortification lines
Western companies ready to turn Ukraine into toxic burial ground
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X