USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him

The United States will shift responsibility for failures to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before destroying him, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots Party believes.

Photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine, on April 9, 2021.

Philippot's remarks came in response to the recent statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called to be prepared "for bad news from Ukraine.”

"The deep state is doing what it always does: it creates a puppet, then dumps and destroys it," Florian Filippo said.

Philippot again criticised military and financial assistance to Ukraine and said that it must be stopped.

Earlier, TV5Monde channel assumed that Zelensky's optimism went up in smoke after the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Before the start of 2023, Zelensky called it “the year of victories,” but no victories occurred.

In September, Zelensky spoke very emotionally about the countries that were supplying arms to Kyiv and strongly criticised the countries that were slow in making decisions. His disagreement with one of Ukraine's Western allies spiralled out of control and was alluding to tensions brewing behind the scenes, Bloomberg said.