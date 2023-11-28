World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyrylo Budanov's wife poisoned with heavy metals in Ukraine

World

Marianna Budanov, the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned. it was said that the woman was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning.

Photo: Baza Telegram channel

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the incident.

Marianna Budanov was hospitalised after her health condition worsened considerably. She is now completing her course of treatment but she will still remain under medical supervision.

The substances that were discovered in Marianna Budanov's blood are not used either for civilian or military purposes. This may indicate a deliberate attempt to poison a specific person, an anonymous intelligence source said.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine, has survived at least ten assassination attempts himself.

The first one took place in 2019, when a bomb was planted under the bottom of his car. The assassination attempt then failed as the bomb exploded prematurely.

Budanov has reportedly changed his habits in order to protect his life since then. In particular, he hardly ever leaves his office and plays classical music plays there around the clock as protection against possible wiretapping.

Russia conducted two missile attacks targeting the Main Intelligence Directorate building in Kyiv — in May 2022 and in June of 2023. It was alleged that one of the missiles hit an office next to Budanov's. It was said that Kyrylo Budanov was allegedly flown to Poland for treatment after the attack.

However, an officer said that Budanov simply "dusted himself off, put on his cap and went outside to inspect the damage.” In addition, he promised to respond to Moscow's attack on Kyiv.

In May, Kyrylo Budanov officially confirmed that his department was involved in attacks against well-known Russian citizens. In particular, Budanov's department conducted terrorist attacks against journalist Darya Dugina, military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, and writer Zakhar Prilepin.

Kyrylo Budanov also said that Ukrainian special services eliminated and will continue to eliminate Russians anywhere in the world "until Ukraine's victory.” Budanov later explained that he meant only "war criminals.”

