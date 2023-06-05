Ukraine intelligence chief Budanov may have been killed

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian media: Intelligence chief Budanov could be killed

Incidents

According to unconfirmed reports, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, was killed, RIA Novosti reports. According to the agency, the news has been circulating in Ukrainian media.

The Ukrainian Centre for Counteracting Disinformation denied such rumours and called them fake news.

Budanov has not appeared in public since May 29, when he posted a video threatening the Russian capital and promising a quick response to Russian missile strikes.

On May 30, President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian forces struck the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

