Russia's Foreign intelligence Service: The West wants Ukraine to mobilise women and elderly

Western governments demand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proves it to the international community that Russia's victory in the conflict with Ukraine is impossible, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

Photo: Ukraine Defence Ministry

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, believes that the West wants the Ukrainian authorities to disregard losses and take measures to make up for them.

In particular, Washington and London recommend that Kyiv should expand the age limit for conscription from 17 to 70 years, and start mobilising women.

Russian Foreign Ministry: Ukraine is dying

Euromaidan turned Ukraine into a dying and impoverished territory, Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Foreign Ministry of Russia said, RIA Novosti reports.

"It is appropriate to ask a question of what exactly Euromaidan gave to Ukraine, and whether its dream of integration into the "European family” has come true. The answer is obvious,” she said.

Today's Ukraine a poor and endangered territory, although it used to be a self-sufficient, industrialised and populous republic.

"The country has lost its independence and is supported by Western colonialists that determine its domestic and foreign policy,” Zakharova said.