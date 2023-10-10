Russia increases production of Su-34M after successful missions in Ukraine

Russian companies have quadrupled the production rate of Sukhoi Su-34M combat aircraft after their successful use in the special operation zone, Military Watch Magazine reports.

According to the US-based publication, Russia armed Su-34 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles. Now the Russian fighters can destroy targets at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres.

"The integration of the missiles onto the Su-34 revolutionises the class’ capabilities and is expected to create greater demand for the aircraft within the fleet, with Su-34s having the advantage over the Kinzhal’s previous carrier the MiG-31K of much lower operational costs and a significantly higher endurance," the article in the publication said.

It is worthy of note that Su-34M fighter jets have obliterated several Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems during the special military operation in Ukraine.