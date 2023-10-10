Russian companies have quadrupled the production rate of Sukhoi Su-34M combat aircraft after their successful use in the special operation zone, Military Watch Magazine reports.
According to the US-based publication, Russia armed Su-34 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles. Now the Russian fighters can destroy targets at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres.
"The integration of the missiles onto the Su-34 revolutionises the class’ capabilities and is expected to create greater demand for the aircraft within the fleet, with Su-34s having the advantage over the Kinzhal’s previous carrier the MiG-31K of much lower operational costs and a significantly higher endurance," the article in the publication said.
It is worthy of note that Su-34M fighter jets have obliterated several Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems during the special military operation in Ukraine.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
In their struggle for territories, the Donbass counts on Russia, Azerbaijan counted on assistance from Turkey, whereas the Palestinians expect Iran and Qatar to come for help