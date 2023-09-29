World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin signs decree allowing Ukrainians enter Russia visa-free

World

Ukrainian citizens will be able to enter and leave the Russian Federation visa-free on the basis of their domestic passport, even if it expired. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

Photo: euroradio.fm

The decree establishes the list of documents with which Ukrainians will be able to cross the Russian border visa-free.

The list includes:

  • passports and international passports of citizens of Ukraine,
  • diplomatic and service passports,
  • birth certificates (for children under 16 years of age),
  • sailors and aircraft crew members identity cards.

According to the decree, those holding such documents are allowed to enter the territory of Russia, even if the documents have expired.

