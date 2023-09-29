Putin signs decree allowing Ukrainians enter Russia visa-free

Ukrainian citizens will be able to enter and leave the Russian Federation visa-free on the basis of their domestic passport, even if it expired. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

Photo: euroradio.fm

The decree establishes the list of documents with which Ukrainians will be able to cross the Russian border visa-free.

The list includes:

passports and international passports of citizens of Ukraine,

diplomatic and service passports,

birth certificates (for children under 16 years of age),

sailors and aircraft crew members identity cards.

According to the decree, those holding such documents are allowed to enter the territory of Russia, even if the documents have expired.