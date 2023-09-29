Ukrainian citizens will be able to enter and leave the Russian Federation visa-free on the basis of their domestic passport, even if it expired. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.
The decree establishes the list of documents with which Ukrainians will be able to cross the Russian border visa-free.
The list includes:
According to the decree, those holding such documents are allowed to enter the territory of Russia, even if the documents have expired.
