The West is using Ukraine to wage hybrid war against Russia – Patrushev

World

The West is waging a hybrid war against Russia with the help of Ukraine, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said, TASS reports.

Photo: Midjouney: NATO troops go to Russia

"The Anglo-Saxons, NATO and their minions have launched a hybrid war against our country in order to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity, using the situation in Ukraine as one of the primary means of military and economic exhaustion of Russia, to reduce its influence in the world,” he said.

According to him, the process is taking place with massive information pressure on the part of Western intelligence services to discredit the Russian leadership, government bodies and the Armed Forces. To counter this, one should take additional measures to neutralise threats to socio-political stability in Russian regions, Patrushev concluded.

