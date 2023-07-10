World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremin: Russia will continue developing relations with Turkey despite Azov* scandal

The implementation of the gas hub project between Russia and Turkey is not connected with Ankara's decision to return Azov* brigade commanders (terrorist organisation, banned in the Russian Federation) to Kyiv.

"We intend to continue our relations with the Republic of Turkey, they are multifaceted relations indeed. We will continue our mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation," Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

At the same time, Moscow will take account of the situation with the return of Azov* commanders when making future agreements with Ankara, Peskov added.

According to Peskov, Russia appreciates the preservation of communication channels with Turkey. Russia also expects to receive explanations from Turkey in connection with the return of Azov* commanders to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov added.

*terrorist group, banned in Russia

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
