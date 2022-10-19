World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey

World

A week ago, Russian President Putin made a surprise proposal to build a gas hub in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Erdogan accepted the proposal, of course. It is assumed that Russia and Turkey will thus move the gas supply route to Europe from the Nord Stream systems in the Baltic region to the Black Sea region via Turkey.

Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in parliament, said that he had agreed with Vladimir Putin on the creation of the gas hub in Turkey, Anadolu news agency said.

"Europe will be able to receive its gas from Turkey," Erdogan said with reference to Putin's remarks. The Turkish President, speaking in Parliament, noted that Europe was looking for sources of natural gas. "Fortunately, we do not have such a problem, and we are not facing it in the future either," Erdogan said.

On October 12, Russian President Putin announced the idea of ​​creating "the largest gas hub for Europe" in Turkey. Turkey's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez then said that it was the first time when he heard about such plans. A day later Erdogan said that the parties instructed the relevant departments to start working on this issue. The Turkish president said that Thrace would be a suitable place for such a platform.

According to Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, the company is ready to build the necessary gas transmission facilities. The work to restore the damaged Nord Stream pipelines will take a long time, so the issue of moving supplies to the Black Sea region deems relevant.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Black Sea. The Blue Stream (16 billion cubic meters per year) supplies gas only to the Turkish market, and half of the capacities of the Turkish Stream (15.75 billion out of 31.5 billion cubic meters) are used to supply gas to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe.

Europe found itself amidst a major energy crisis as a result of a great deal of sanctions that the European Union imposed on Russia. In late September, the Nord Stream pipelines were exploded. The blasts made further supplies of gas from Russia to Europe impossible.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the supplies of Russian fuel to European countries have collapsed by 80 percent compared to last year.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's space communication center near Odessa

In the area of ​​​​the village of Palievka, the Odessa region, the Russian military destroyed the space communications station of the Government Communications Center of Ukraine

Russian forces destroy Ukraine's space communication center near Odessa
Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country
Former USSR
Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country
Hotspots and Incidents
The answer to the question of why Putin will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is simple
Asia
Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection
Lyuba Lulko Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country Andrey Mihayloff Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
World
NVL: Allied grouping in Belarus threatens Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania
World
Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon
India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems
World
India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems
Last materials
Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection
Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country
NVL: Allied grouping in Belarus threatens Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania
The answer to the question of why Putin will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is simple
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's space communication center near Odessa
Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon
India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy