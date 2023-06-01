World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechen Parliament speaker challenges PMC Wagner founder to man to a man talk

World

The head of the Chechen Parliament, Magomed Daudov, addressed the founder of private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin with a warning. Daudov believes that Prigozhin sows panic among Russian citizens with his statements. In an appeal posted on his Telegram channel, Daudov suggested meeting Prigozhin and talk "like man to man."

Chechen Parliament speaker challenges PMC Wagner founder to man to a man talk
Photo: Reverse Side of the Medal Telegram channel

"Our fighters also had problems, but this does not mean that a warrior needs to scream and shout about it. In your statements you suggest that someone should be shot. During the Second World War you would have been put up against the wall for such words," Daudov wrote.

The head of the Chechen parliament also urged Prigozhin to remember who helped him create his private military company. Daudov did not give any specific names, though.

"If you go further like this, nothing good is going to come out of it. Send me your location, and we will talk to each other like man to man, at any time, anywhere," he concluded.

Angela Antonova
Dmitry Sudakov
