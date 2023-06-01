Chechen Parliament speaker challenges PMC Wagner founder to man to a man talk

The head of the Chechen Parliament, Magomed Daudov, addressed the founder of private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin with a warning. Daudov believes that Prigozhin sows panic among Russian citizens with his statements. In an appeal posted on his Telegram channel, Daudov suggested meeting Prigozhin and talk "like man to man."

Photo: Reverse Side of the Medal Telegram channel

"Our fighters also had problems, but this does not mean that a warrior needs to scream and shout about it. In your statements you suggest that someone should be shot. During the Second World War you would have been put up against the wall for such words," Daudov wrote.

The head of the Chechen parliament also urged Prigozhin to remember who helped him create his private military company. Daudov did not give any specific names, though.