Russia demands US Embassy should stop interfering in Russian affairs

World

On February 7, a note was handed over to the US Embassy in Moscow demanding the United States should stop interfering in internal affairs of the Russian Federation, a source close to the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia demands US Embassy should stop interfering in Russian affairs

The new US ambassador to the Russian Federation was made a tough representation about the need to strictly comply with Russian laws.

Officials of the US embassy in Russia speak inappropriately about the leadership of the Russian Federation, the source said.

Moscow does not intend to put up with rabid anti-Russian propaganda that the embassy propagates.

The Russian side will use all available means to neutralise all the fake news that the US Embassy spreads, the source stressed. US diplomats conducting subversive activities in the country will be expelled from Russia, the source said.

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
