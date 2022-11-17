Moscow responds to Zelensky's call for talks: Rain at seven, fine at eleven

Russia's goals in Ukraine can be achieved in two ways — either militarily, or diplomatically, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"Any negotiations have a purpose. Our goals are known very well, and these goals can be achieved either through the special military operation or through negotiations,” Peskov said.

Russia is ready for both the first and the second way to achieve its goals, he added.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia could end the special military operation after achieving its goals. They could be achieved through negotiations, he added, but the Ukrainian side flatly refused to conduct negotiations with Russia.

Washington can show influence on Kyiv

Washington can show influence on Kyiv and to it more negotiable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters on November 17, TASS said.

The United States can do a lot to resume negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, he noted.

"This is a question to Washington, not to us," Peskov said, answering a question from journalists about the USA's interest in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

According to Peskov, the Ukrainian leadership first adopted a law that prohibited any kind of negotiations, but then they said that they wanted public negotiations.

Zelensky changes his mind faster than the weather

The Ukrainian authorities change their mind faster than the weather, Peskov said commenting on the wish of the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate, TASS reports.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received signals from allies about Russia's desire to conduct direct negotiations. He suggested the talks should be conducted publicly.