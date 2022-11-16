World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin responds to reports about rocket debris in Poland

World

Kremlin's official representative Dmitry Peskov commented on reports about the crash of two rockets in Poland. The incident took place on November 15 at night.

Kremlin responds to reports about rocket debris in Poland

"Firstly. We have witnessed another frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data whatsoever. In fact, high-ranking representatives of different countries were making statements without having any idea of what happened exactly, what caused it to happen and so on.

"Secondly. Once again, such a frenzied reaction shows that one should never rush with making public assessments and statements that may escalate the situation, especially at such crucial moments. One should not make any statements if there is no accurate information available.

"And thirdly. We would have preferred to hear such an emotional, even overemotional reaction when, for example, an act of sabotage was carried out in relation to the Nord Stream underwater pipelines. There was no such reaction then. No one was in a hurry to figure out who organized that sabotage.”

Here is an official comment from the Russian Defence Ministry:

  • On November 15, the Russian forces struck targets only on the territory of Ukraine located at a distance of no closer than 35 kilometers from the border between Ukraine and Poland.
  • From the published photographs, Russian experts identified the wreckage of the rocket that crashed in Poland as elements of the S-300 anti-aircraft guided rocket of the Ukrainian air force.
  • Not a single missile strike was carried out on Kyiv. Incidents of destruction in residential areas of the city came as consequences of the crash of anti-aircraft rockets that were launched from air defense systems within the city.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Real life stories
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members

Not every serial killer should necessarily be either a social outcast or a sociopath. Some of them are good at disguise and may at times have a reputation of exemplary society members

Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine comes as response to shelling of Russian regions
Hotspots and Incidents
Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine comes as response to shelling of Russian regions
Americas
UN General Assembly has egg on face after declaring Ukraine winning party well in advance
Hotspots and Incidents
Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine: Critical infrastructure facilities damaged
Lyuba Lulko UN General Assembly has egg on face after declaring Ukraine winning party well in advance Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
World
Russia to continue special operation to achieve its goals after Zelensky's G20 speech
World
Naryshkin-Burns secret talks in Turkey: US lifts the veil
Chechen President Kadyrov: The West still wants to capture Russia
World
Chechen President Kadyrov: The West still wants to capture Russia
Last materials
Russian Defence Ministry: Rocket debris in Poland identified as Ukraine's S-300
UN General Assembly has egg on face after declaring Ukraine winning party well in advance
Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine comes as response to shelling of Russian regions
Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine: Critical infrastructure facilities damaged
Naryshkin-Burns secret talks in Turkey: US lifts the veil
World's 8 billionth person born in Armenia
Russian FM Lavrov: Reports about USA's preparations for talks with Ukraine are rumours
Russia to continue special operation to achieve its goals after Zelensky's G20 speech
Chechen President Kadyrov: The West still wants to capture Russia
Russian forces continue offensive operations in Donetsk People's Republic
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy