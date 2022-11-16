Russian Defence Ministry: Rocket debris in Poland identified as Ukraine's S-300

The photos of the rocket debris that were found in Poland on November 15 were identified as elements of Ukraine's S-300 air defence system, spokespeople for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters.

According to the ministry, specialists of the Russian military-industrial complex identified the fragments of the rocket that were found in the village of Przewoduv as elements of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 air defense system of the Air Force of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that statements from Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about the fall of Russian rockets in Przewoduv, Poland, sounded like a deliberate provocation. The strikes on Ukraine were carried out at a distance from the Polish border, representatives for the ministry said.

Two rockets fell on the territory of Poland in the evening of November 15. It was reported that the rockets crashed on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewoduv. Polish ZET radio said that two people were killed as a result of the crash. The Polish authorities did not confirm the death of the two people. However, the Polish diplomatic department said that the rocket that fell on the territory of the country was Russian-made.