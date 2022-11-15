Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine: Critical infrastructure facilities damaged

Emergency power outages are now taking place throughout Kyiv, representatives for Ukraine's DTEK energy holding said, TASS reports.

According to the company, emergency blackouts were being implemented in the Ukrainian capital. The schedule of emergency power outages, which was drawn up earlier, has been temporarily canceled.

Several explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital in the evening of November 15. Pillars of gray smoke were visible in the sky over Kyiv. Another series of explosions was reported later.

In addition, explosions were reported in Krivoy Rog, Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions. On the evening of November 15, several explosions thundered in Lvov. City Mayor Andrey Sadovoy confirmed the information about the incident. Several parts of the city were de-energized.

Air raid warning sounded throughout Ukraine on November 15.

