World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine: Critical infrastructure facilities damaged

Incidents

Emergency power outages are now taking place throughout Kyiv, representatives for Ukraine's DTEK energy holding said, TASS reports.

Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine: Critical infrastructure facilities damaged

According to the company, emergency blackouts were being implemented in the Ukrainian capital. The schedule of emergency power outages, which was drawn up earlier, has been temporarily canceled.

Several explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital in the evening of November 15. Pillars of gray smoke were visible in the sky over Kyiv. Another series of explosions was reported later.

In addition, explosions were reported in Krivoy Rog, Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions. On the evening of November 15, several explosions thundered in Lvov. City Mayor Andrey Sadovoy confirmed the information about the incident. Several parts of the city were de-energized.

Air raid warning sounded throughout Ukraine on November 15.

More on the station in Ukraine:

  • Spokespeople for Zelensky's office called the situation critical.
  • Zelensky said in video address that 85 rockets were launched on Ukraine.
  • Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk and the Ternopil region.
  • Emergency blackouts in Kyiv spread to the entire Kyiv region.
  • In the Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was struck — presumably the Ladyzhinska Heating Power Plant.
  • Emergency outages were reported in Sumy, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.
  • Odessa, Khmelnitsky, and also the Nikolaev region have been partially de-energized.
  • Energy infrastructure facilities were struck in the Kirovograd region.
  • Problems with mobile and Internet communication were reported in many cities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Real life stories
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members

Not every serial killer should necessarily be either a social outcast or a sociopath. Some of them are good at disguise and may at times have a reputation of exemplary society members

Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
Former PMC Wagner fighter sledgehammer killing continues to grow more detailed
Hotspots and Incidents
Former PMC Wagner fighter sledgehammer killing continues to grow more detailed
Americas
War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days
World
MWM reveals the categories of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine
Andrey Mihayloff Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
World
Russia and USA hold behind-closed-doors negotiations in Turkey
Hotspots and Incidents
Full-fledged war of drones unfolding in Ukraine
US suggests Zelensky should consider realistic positions at talks with Russia
World
US suggests Zelensky should consider realistic positions at talks with Russia
Last materials
Naryshkin-Burns secret talks in Turkey: US lifts the veil
World's 8 billionth person born in Armenia
Russian FM Lavrov: Reports about USA's preparations for talks with Ukraine are rumours
Russia to continue special operation to achieve its goals after Zelensky's G20 speech
Chechen President Kadyrov: The West still wants to capture Russia
Russian forces continue offensive operations in Donetsk People's Republic
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days
Full-fledged war of drones unfolding in Ukraine
WADA wants to destroy Russia's figure skater Kamila Valieva
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy