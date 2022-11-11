World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine's Zelensky says there is a possibility for Russia-Ukraine talks

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a possibility of negotiations with Russia. In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said that he did not close the door to dialogue when Moscow was ready for peace.

Ukraine's Zelensky says there is a possibility for Russia-Ukraine talks

"I didn't close the door. I said that we would be ready to talk with Russia, but with the different Russia — the one that will be truly ready for peace," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the most important condition is the restoration of justice, but there were no such proposals coming from Russia.

On November 9, Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced that the Russian Federation was ready to negotiate with Ukraine, given the realities of today. According to the diplomat, Moscow never abandoned the idea of ​​negotiations with Kyiv. At the same time, Moscow urged Kyiv to take into account the situation that was developing at the moment.

On November 8, Zelensky announced the conditions for negotiations with Russia. According to him, Russia should compensate Ukraine for all the losses that the country has suffered as a result of the special military operation, respect the UN Charter, and guarantee that no other special operation would happen again. He also said that Ukraine's territorial integrity should be restored and all war criminals should be punished.

In September, the Ukrainian leader officially announced that he was refusing to negotiate with Moscow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Belgian senator: Divided Russia will be nightmare for Europe

If divided, Russia will be a nightmare for Europe as thousands of refugees, including terrorists, will flock there

Belgian senator: Divided Russia will be nightmare for Europe
Bloomberg on Russia's gold reserves: Moscow prepares for zombie apocalypse
Business
Bloomberg on Russia's gold reserves: Moscow prepares for zombie apocalypse
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops start operations to move from Kherson to left bank of Dnieper
Lyuba Lulko USA's Venezuela impostor president falls apart as Maduro wins the fight Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Hotspots and Incidents
Kherson region Governor: 'We will defend our land'
Business
Zara and Bershka to return to Russia as Z and Br
Attackers open gunfire and steal bag with 4$ million in cash at Moscow international airport
Hotspots and Incidents
Attackers open gunfire and steal bag with 4$ million in cash at Moscow international airport
Last materials
Fox News: Zelensky is America's welfare queen who buys property in Switzerland
Ukraine's Zelensky says there is a possibility for Russia-Ukraine talks
Russian troops complete evacuation from Kherson
Kremlin responds to negative views on Kherson troops pull-back
Russian troops leave Kherson and move to left bank of Dnieper - Video
Belgian senator: Divided Russia will be nightmare for Europe
Kherson region Governor: 'We will defend our land'
Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Zara and Bershka to return to Russia as Z and Br
Bloomberg on Russia's gold reserves: Moscow prepares for zombie apocalypse
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy