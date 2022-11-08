World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky names conditions for which Ukraine would be willing to talk to Russia

Following reports from Western media about Kyiv being pushed to dialogue with Moscow, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced conditions for such negotiations to start.

"Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all the damage caused by the war, punishment for every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on Telegram channel adding that such demands were absolutely understandable.

On November 5, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was privately urging Volodymyr Zelensky to show openness to negotiations with Russia.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the United States and NATO admitted the start of negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis should Kyiv take Kherson.

