Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian

Americans cracked down on President Joe Biden for his decision to provide another financial aid package to Ukraine amid high inflation and the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Many expressed their indignation underneath Biden's tweet, in which he pledged to assign a new $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

Many Twitter* users condemned the decision of the American president and asked for financial assistance for themselves pointing to growing gas prices, lack of money against the backdrop of inflation, as well as housing problems in the United States.

"Tell that fool Zelensky that he owes me money for gas!” Republican politician Lavern Spicer tweeted in response. "Such good work Biden! You've done more than Trump could ever do in 20 years!" Jonathan Deaver wrote. "I identify as Ukraine. Send me 50 billion ASAP," AMC 2 Moon user wrote.

Meny pointed out that Biden should rather pay more attention to problems in his own country in the first place.

"Stop sending him money we don't have," 10% for the Big Guy replied to Biden's post. "That's not your money. Stop sending them OUR money!" Bro-bra-ham Lincoln added. "Ukraine can go blow for all I care. That's taxpayer's money your supporting/dishing out. Nothing is free. But you being someone with zero morals wouldn't understand that," Jeff Frederick tweeted.

Others criticised Biden for his disregard for Florida residents, who lost their homes and jobs in devastating Hurricane Ian.

"Damn Joe, stop handing out my money! I have friends who have no home, no car, no job in Florida,” GScrounger protested.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky during a telephone conversation about the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Kyiv. The new package will include additional weapons, including HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, artillery systems, ammunition, armored vehicles. He also promised Zelensky to continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Biden made the decision to send a new aid package to Ukraine a few days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida. The hurricane caused large-scale destruction, interrupted the operation of telecommunications networks and airports. The death toll was reported to be over 100. Biden said that Ian could be one of the most destructive hurricanes in US history.