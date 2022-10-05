World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian

World

Americans cracked down on President Joe Biden for his decision to provide another financial aid package to Ukraine amid high inflation and the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Many expressed their indignation underneath Biden's tweet, in which he pledged to assign a new $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

Americans crack down on Biden for sending even more millions to Ukraine after Hurricane Ian

Many Twitter* users condemned the decision of the American president and asked for financial assistance for themselves pointing to growing gas prices, lack of money against the backdrop of inflation, as well as housing problems in the United States.

"Tell that fool Zelensky that he owes me money for gas!” Republican politician Lavern Spicer tweeted in response.

"Such good work Biden! You've done more than Trump could ever do in 20 years!" Jonathan Deaver wrote.

"I identify as Ukraine. Send me 50 billion ASAP," AMC 2 Moon user wrote.

Meny pointed out that Biden should rather pay more attention to problems in his own country in the first place.

"Stop sending him money we don't have," 10% for the Big Guy replied to Biden's post.

"That's not your money. Stop sending them OUR money!" Bro-bra-ham Lincoln added.

"Ukraine can go blow for all I care. That's taxpayer's money your supporting/dishing out. Nothing is free. But you being someone with zero morals wouldn't understand that," Jeff Frederick tweeted.

Others criticised Biden for his disregard for Florida residents, who lost their homes and jobs in devastating Hurricane Ian.

"Damn Joe, stop handing out my money! I have friends who have no home, no car, no job in Florida,” GScrounger protested.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky during a telephone conversation about the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Kyiv. The new package will include additional weapons, including HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, artillery systems, ammunition, armored vehicles. He also promised Zelensky to continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Biden made the decision to send a new aid package to Ukraine a few days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida. The hurricane caused large-scale destruction, interrupted the operation of telecommunications networks and airports. The death toll was reported to be over 100. Biden said that Ian could be one of the most destructive hurricanes in US history.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders

An intense movement of NATO aircraft was reported at Poland's Rzeszow airfield near the Ukrainian border

Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Europe
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Russia
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
Europe
Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin
Andrey Mihayloff Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia Lyuba Lulko
Society
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
World
Kremlin about Elon Musk's ideas on Ukraine: 'They deserve attention'
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Last materials
Former Pentagon analyst: Russia obtains secure position to defend new territories
International Boxing Association reinstates boxers from Russia and Belarus
Russia officially becomes 113,000 square kilometers larger
Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region
Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions
Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin
Smart working: A Revolution, or a missed opportunity?
Kremlin about Elon Musk's ideas on Ukraine: 'They deserve attention'
Intense movement of NATO aircraft reported near Ukraine's borders
Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy