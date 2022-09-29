World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Polish FM: NATO will take part in Ukrainian conflict provided one condition

World

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau admitted that the North Atlantic Alliance could participate in the conflict in Ukraine if Russia used nuclear weapons.

If the Russian Federation strikes a nuclear blow on the territory of Ukraine, it will violate the consensus of the members of the Security Council, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said. 

NATO will thus be forced to intervene in the Ukrainian conflict, he stressed.

When asked about NATO’s response to a possible Russian nuclear attack in Ukraine, the head of Polish diplomacy assured that the world would resolutely – in agreement with the US – respond to such an attack. 

"In such a situation, the response of NATO countries would probably be as presented by the head of the National Security Council of the United States, Jake Sullivan. It would come down to a conventional response in Ukraine," the minister told RMF FM radio station. 

In such a scenario, the North Atlantic Alliance will send troops to the territory of Ukraine and will use conventional weapons, the minister added.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that NATO was already opposing Russia in Ukraine, as it supplies Kyiv with weapons, trains Ukrainian soldiers and sends mercenaries there.

