EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Zelensky: Kiev to end talks with Moscow if Ukrainians at Azovstal killed

World

Kiev is ready to pull out from negotiations with Moscow if Ukrainian military men in Mariupol are killed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Kiev to end talks with Moscow if Ukrainians at Azovstal killed

"If they (Russia — ed.) kill people who can be exchanged or simply released, wounded and injured, military and civilians, if they destroy them, I don't think that we will be able to conduct any diplomatic negotiations after that,” the Ukrainian president said.

Earlier, Zelensky warned that Ukraine would put an end to negotiations with Russia should Ukrainian security officials at Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol get killed in the fighting.

Zelensky sees the negotiations with Russia as an opportunity to stop the hostilities. Ukraine wants the Russian troops out of the country to where they were on February 23, i.e. before the beginning of the special operation.

"I understand that despite the fact that they (the Russians — ed.) are destroying all our bridges, I believe that not all bridges have been destroyed yet, figuratively speaking,” the Ukrainian president said.

Earlier, Zelensky cast doubts on the success of peace talks with Russia. He repeatedly expressed his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

  • On April 22, Putin said that the possibility of direct contact with his Ukrainian counterpart depended, in particular, on the results of the ongoing negotiations.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in turn said that it makes no sense to negotiate with the Ukrainian team as the people in the Kiev administration follow orders from Washington. Therefore, Russia needs to negotiate with the Americans, Lavrov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko explained how the armed forces of the Russian Federation managed to enter the territory of Azovstal.

Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
World
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
World
Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland
Asia
Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily
Michael Pravica Intellectualism is dying in the West Michael Pravica Alexander Shtorm Retired US General: NATO must attack the Russians Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
About 100 Ukrainian soldiers captured as they escape from Azovstal
Russia
Putin apologises to Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's remarks
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
World
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
Last materials
Zelensky: Kiev to end talks with Moscow if Ukrainians at Azovstal killed
Intellectualism is dying in the West
Poland up in arms to invade Ukraine to fight for its historical lands
Retired US General: NATO must attack the Russians
Kremlin names a country that poses a threat to Ukrainian integrity
About 100 Ukrainian soldiers captured as they escape from Azovstal
McDonald's Bandera Burger causes commotion in Norway, Ukraine and Russia
Ukrainian ex-MP names the date of Kyiv's capitulation
Russia's not invited to the celebration of the end of World War II in France
Russia allows parallel imports of Apple, PlayStation and nuclear reactors
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy