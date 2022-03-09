EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border

World

The remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland regarding biological laboratories in Ukraine can be called part of the plan to prepare subversive activities with the use of bacteriological weapons.

According to Abdulkhakim Gadzhiev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, USA's biological laboratories, by a strange coincidence, are located along the perimeter of the Russian border.

"These stations were built and equipped at the expense of the US Department of Defense. Washington does not want the Russian Armed Forces to get hold of those research materials," he said.

The US authorities should disclose the nature of their bio-research in Ukraine and other countries, as USA's actions violate a number of articles of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxic Weapons. However, there is no mechanism to control the implementation of the convention by its participants within the framework of the regime of non-proliferation of biological and bacteriological weapons, Gadzhiev added.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the topic of American biological laboratories in Ukraine would be of interest to the whole world. According to him, Russian specialists are working with laboratories, and the results of their work will be made public in a timely manner.

Also read: Biolabs in Ukraine: Plague, anthrax, brucellosis

Nuland earlier confirmed the presence of biological research facilities on the territory of Ukraine. The United States is working to prevent them from falling under the control of the Russian forces.

"Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of”, Nuland told US lawmakers on March 8. "We are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach”, she added.

On March 9, Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, said:

"Yesterday, Victoria Nuland, in response to a question by American legislators, confirmed the existence of not just the laboratories in question but, as they actually call it, research. And she uttered a remarkable phrase — that is, the very body of evidence that was needed, which we now have — that they [the US] were doing everything so that these materials wouldn't end up in Russia's hands. We don't have to guess what kind of materials those are, there is nothing to guess here anymore. These are the materials that prove the US' illegal and criminal activity on Ukrainian soil."

Author`s name: Editorial Team
