Ukrainian biolabs worked with pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis

Biological laboratories operating on the territory of Ukraine were conducting research with pathogens of various infectious diseases, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to Kirillov, the analysis of the acts of destruction demonstrates that laboratories

in Lviv were conducting research works with pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis;

in Kharkiv and Poltava — with pathogens of diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery.

The representative of the department indicated that more than 320 containers were destroyed in Lviv, in which pathogens of leptospirosis, tularemia, brucellosis and plague were found, TASS reports.

"The nomenclature and excess amount of biopathogens testify to the work carried out within the framework of military biological programs,” the agency said.

On March 6, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that the special operation in Ukraine revealed facts of an emergency cleansing of traces of a military biological program that Kyiv was developing. The program was funded by the US Department of Defense, Konashenkov added.