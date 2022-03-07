EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian biolabs worked with pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis

World

Biological laboratories operating on the territory of Ukraine were conducting research with pathogens of various infectious diseases, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian biolabs worked with pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis

According to Kirillov, the analysis of the acts of destruction demonstrates that laboratories

  • in Lviv were conducting research works with pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis;
  • in Kharkiv and Poltava — with pathogens of diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery.

The representative of the department indicated that more than 320 containers were destroyed in Lviv, in which pathogens of leptospirosis, tularemia, brucellosis and plague were found, TASS reports.

"The nomenclature and excess amount of biopathogens testify to the work carried out within the framework of military biological programs,” the agency said.

On March 6, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that the special operation in Ukraine revealed facts of an emergency cleansing of traces of a military biological program that Kyiv was developing. The program was funded by the US Department of Defense, Konashenkov added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Russia
Russia to Ukraine: Do as we say, and all will end

Russia will complete the demilitarisation of Ukraine. Russia can end the operation "at any moment" provided that Kyiv complies with the conditions of the Russian Federation

Russia to Ukraine: Do as we say, and all will end
Russian forces open humanitarian corridors, Ukraine refuses from them
World
Russian forces open humanitarian corridors, Ukraine refuses from them
World
Russia, USA, EU and NATO after Ukraine crisis
Columnists
Western Censorship and the Propaganda Machine
John V. Western Censorship and the Propaganda Machine John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine, One Step Behind Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov
Columnists
Ukraine, One Step Behind
World
Explosion in Luhansk, oil depot on fire
Gold traded at $2,000, gas - at $3,800
Business
Gold traded at $2,000, gas - at $3,800
Last materials
Russia to Ukraine: Do as we say, and all will end
Western Censorship and the Propaganda Machine
Ukraine, One Step Behind
Russia, USA, EU and NATO after Ukraine crisis
Gold traded at $2,000, gas - at $3,800
Russian forces open humanitarian corridors, Ukraine refuses from them
Explosion in Luhansk, oil depot on fire
Ceasefire is over. The siege of Mariupol continues for a week
Zelensky and Putin may hold personal meeting in Turkey
Chechnya's Kadyrov to Zelensky: Hand over power to Yanukovych!
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy