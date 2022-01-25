Russia and China hold joint naval exercises in Arabian Sea

Russia and China held joint military exercises Peaceful Sea-2022 in the Arabian Sea, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 was held in the western part of the Arabian Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the exercise, the Russian warships, together with the Chinese Navy, carried out tactical maneuvering and search operations on a conditionally seized cargo ship — the Boris Butoma tanker.

The navymen of the two countries also conducted exercises to free the conditionally seized vessel.

In addition, military sailors carried out a mission to deliver a conditionally wounded person from the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs to the Urumqi destroyer by helicopter. The deck-based Ka-27PS helicopter of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet was used for the purpose.

From the Russian side, a detachment of warships of the Pacific Fleet, including the Varyag missile cruiser, took part in the exercise.

After the completion of the exercise, the warships of the Pacific Fleet continued performing tasks according to plan.