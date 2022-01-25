EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia and China hold joint naval exercises in Arabian Sea

World

Russia and China held joint military exercises Peaceful Sea-2022 in the Arabian Sea, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia and China in naval drills

"The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 was held in the western part of the Arabian Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the exercise, the Russian warships, together with the Chinese Navy, carried out tactical maneuvering and search operations on a conditionally seized cargo ship — the Boris Butoma tanker.

The navymen of the two countries also conducted exercises to free the conditionally seized vessel.

In addition, military sailors carried out a mission to deliver a conditionally wounded person from the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs to the Urumqi destroyer by helicopter. The deck-based Ka-27PS helicopter of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet was used for the purpose.

From the Russian side, a detachment of warships of the Pacific Fleet, including the Varyag missile cruiser, took part in the exercise.

After the completion of the exercise, the warships of the Pacific Fleet continued performing tasks according to plan.

Earlier, the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy took part in PASSEX Russian-Indian naval exercises, as well as in CHIRU-2022 Russian-Iranian-Chinese naval exercises.

Topics
News
Last materials
Russia and China hold joint naval exercises in Arabian Sea
Woman dives into ice-cold water to die before the eyes of her family
Russia unexpectedly scrambles Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft
Putin urgently calls Cuban President Canel Diaz
NATO occupies Europe under the pretext of protection from Russia
Warning sign: NATO sends weapons and troops to Eastern Europe
Chechen President Kadyrov attacks human rights activist and journalist
Italy plunges into Covid fascism
Russia launches 170-meter-long surprises for Washington
Russian adult dwarf blogger Hasbik appears as little kid in fast food chain ad
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Costantino Ceoldo Italy plunges into Covid fascism Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Russia launches 170-meter-long surprises for Washington Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine tensions: The true picture Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy