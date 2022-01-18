US sends warplanes to Cuba and Venezuela to monitor Russian missiles

As soon as it transpired that Russia was preparing to deploy nuclear missiles in Cuba and Venezuela, American military reconnaissance aircraft started to fly over the territory of the two Latin American countries.

According to Avia.pro, which refers to the data from Flightradar24 service, US aircraft have been patrolling possible locations for Russian military bases in Venezuela and Cuba for three days already. The US reconnaissance aircraft, the publication said, were monitoring possible activities in locations where Russian nuclear weapons could be installed.

Earlier, sources of The New York Times newspaper said that Russia would be ready to deploy nuclear missiles closer to the United States. The authors of the article in the authoritative US publication compared this scenario with the Caribbean crisis of the 1960s, when the USSR deployed nuclear weapons in Cuba.