Russia to take part in joint military drills with NATO

The Russian military will take part in AMAN-2021 war games off the coast of Pakistan, together with the navies of 30 other countries.

According to the press service of the Black Sea Fleet, which will represent Russia, this is the first case of joint military exercises with NATO forces since 2011.

The purpose of the drills is to strengthen military cooperation in maintaining security and stability at sea, as well as to exchange experience in combating piracy.

International exercises AMAN-2021 will be held in the water area off the Pakistani port of Karachi. In addition to the warships of the navies of Pakistan and Russia, the US Navy, the Royal Navy of Great Britain, the Chinese Navy, the Japanese Naval Self-Defense Forces, the Turkish Navy, the navies of the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and the Royal Malaysian Naval Forces will take part in the exercises.

Russia will thus participate in joint exercises with NATO forces ten years after the previous exercises Bald Monarch-2011.

For AMAN-2021, Russia will send a frigate, a patrol ship, a rescue tug, a Marine Corps unit, a demining squad and a sea-based helicopter.

The exercises will be held to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the participating countries in the interests of security and stability at sea, as well as to exchange experience between naval sailors in repelling threats of sea piracy in areas of intensive navigation.

