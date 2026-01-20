Moscow Plans to Launch Its First Driverless Metro Line by 2030

Moscow authorities plan to launch the city's first driverless metro line by 2030, as testing begins on the Big Circle Line using the Moscow-2024 train equipped with software developed by local specialists.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the progress of the project to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the city's ambitions to introduce advanced autonomous transport technologies into the metro system.

Testing Phase Without Passengers

According to Sobyanin, the initial phase will involve test runs without passengers. A train operator will remain on board to monitor system performance and ensure safety.

The operator will supervise the automatic train control system, which manages acceleration, braking, speed regulation, and precise station stopping. Specialists will also test automated detection of people and foreign objects on the tracks.

The driverless trains use machine vision technology to identify anomalies and maintain continuous interaction with the dispatch center in real time.

From Autonomous Scheduling to Passenger Service

In the near future, the system will gain the ability to automatically generate train schedules. City authorities plan to launch the first passenger trips on a driverless train in 2027.

Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov said the testing process will proceed in stages to guarantee complete safety for passengers.

"The Moscow-2024 train consists of 97 percent Russian-made components. We expect that by the end of 2026, the first driverless train will operate on the line alongside other trains and within standard Moscow intervals, still without passengers,”

Liksutov said.

Impact on Jobs and Urban Transport

Doctor of Technical Sciences Norair Bludyan, a member of the commission on passenger transport and digital transformation of the Public Council under Russia's Ministry of Transport, said driverless technologies act as a catalyst for profound changes in the labor market.

"In the near future, we expect explosive demand for highly specialized professionals, including developers, data analysts, engineers, maintenance technicians, and regulatory lawyers,”

Bludyan explained.

He added that the introduction of autonomous technologies in Moscow's urban transport will not negatively affect employment.

"This innovation will not replace train operators and drivers. In the short term, it will become an effective assistant in traffic management. Demand for metro operators and tram drivers will not decline and may even grow due to Moscow's large-scale plans to build new metro stations and expand the tram network,”

he said.