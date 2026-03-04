Video Shows Alleged Iranian Drone Strike Near US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain

Video footage recorded in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, appears to show an Iranian kamikaze drone flying toward a US military facility located in the city.

The recording shows the unmanned aerial vehicle approaching the direction of the base before entering a sharp dive. Seconds later, a powerful explosion occurs, with the blast visible directly in the camera's frame.

Strategic Importance of the Target

Manama hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, a key operational command responsible for American naval forces in the region. Even limited damage to such a facility carries significant symbolic and military implications, as it highlights the vulnerability of US infrastructure within the reach of Iranian strike capabilities.

Earlier, an image of the Fifth Fleet base allegedly taken after Iranian strikes circulated online.

Additional US Military Presence in Bahrain

Manama is also home to the Sheikh Isa Air Base, where US Air Force aircraft are stationed. Reports the previous day mentioned a large-scale airstrike targeting an American air base in Bahrain.

If confirmed, the incident would mark a serious escalation and underscore the strategic risks facing US assets in the Gulf region.