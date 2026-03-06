Russian model meets Shaquille O’Neal

World’s Tallest Model Ekaterina Lisina Meets NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

Ekaterina Lisina, the world's tallest professional model, met basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, Yahoo! Sports said.

Lisina stands 206 centimeters tall, while the former NBA superstar measures 216 centimeters, making their meeting a rare encounter between two towering figures from different worlds.

From Basketball Star to Record-Breaking Model

The 38-year-old Ekaterina Lisina once built a successful career in professional basketball before entering the modeling industry.

In 2007, she helped the Russian national team win the European Basketball Championship, marking one of the biggest achievements of her sports career.

Lisina continued playing professionally until 2014, when she decided to retire from basketball and pursue modeling full time.

Guinness Record for the Longest Legs

Her transition to the fashion world quickly attracted global attention due to her extraordinary height.

In 2017, Ekaterina Lisina entered the Guinness World Records as the woman with the longest legs in the world, measuring 132.2 centimeters.

The record cemented her status as one of the most recognizable figures in the modeling industry.

The meeting with Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, brought together two athletes whose remarkable height helped shape their careers in sports and beyond.