Israel Uses Laser Defense to Intercept Hezbollah Rockets

Israel's laser-based air defense system, known as Iron Beam, intercepted rockets launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah, while Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon, according to reports by CTech and regional media.

Rocket Fire Toward Haifa and Israeli Retaliation

The rockets were fired early Monday morning toward the Haifa area. The Israel Defense Forces stated that subsequent airstrikes targeted key Hezbollah operatives, including what officials described as a "central terrorist figure” in southern Lebanon.

Strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon destroyed several buildings, with at least one apartment reportedly catching fire. Lebanese media reported fatalities in the Dahieh district, a known Hezbollah stronghold in the capital.

Amid fears of further escalation, roads in southern Lebanon and Beirut filled with civilians attempting to leave areas considered at risk of additional attacks.

Iron Beam (Or Eitan): How the Laser Shield Works

Previously highlighted by CTech, the Israeli laser defense system "Or Eitan,” developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, represents one of Israel's flagship military technology projects. Analysts describe it as a major technological breakthrough, though they note it cannot fully replace traditional missile-based air defense systems.

The laser operates by focusing a high-energy beam of light onto a target, heating and damaging it within seconds. It can neutralize drones, short-range rockets, and mortar shells at a cost of only a few dollars per interception, offering a significant economic advantage over missile interceptors.

With an estimated output of around 100 kilowatts and an operational range of up to 10 kilometers, Iron Beam does not intercept ballistic missiles. However, it performs effectively against unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, and short-range projectiles.

The system produces minimal debris upon interception, an important factor for protecting densely populated urban areas and critical infrastructure.

Strengths and Limitations of Laser Air Defense

Despite its advantages, Iron Beam faces limitations. The laser requires direct line of sight to its target, and adverse weather conditions-such as cloud cover, high humidity, or dust-can reduce effectiveness. Unlike explosive interceptors, the laser damages a target through sustained heating rather than instant destruction, making accurate target assessment crucial.

Israel's use of Iron Beam against Hezbollah rocket fire signals a new phase in regional air defense, combining traditional missile systems with cost-effective laser technology.

As tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border intensify, the operational performance of Iron Beam may influence the future architecture of integrated air defense systems worldwide.