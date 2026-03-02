Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk

Kuwaiti security forces have detained one of the American fighter pilots whose aircraft was reportedly shot down over the country by Iran, according to the Iranian television channel SNN.

The outlet published footage showing law enforcement officers speaking in English with an American serviceman. The pilot appears in the open trunk of a vehicle during the exchange.

Reports of F-15 Downed Over Kuwait

Earlier, Iranian journalists stated that Iran shot down a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet over Kuwaiti territory and that both pilots managed to eject.

Rescue Footage Circulates Online

The moment of the pilots' rescue was captured on video. In footage circulating online, two pilots descend by parachute toward the ground.

Additional images have also appeared showing what is believed to be one of the pilots after landing, lying in the trunk of a car while wearing an oxygen mask.