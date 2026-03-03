US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, caught fire after a reported drone strike. Video footage shared online showed flames rising from the diplomatic compound.

Earlier, CNN reported that two drones — allegedly of Iranian origin — struck the US diplomatic mission. Sources told the broadcaster that no immediate information about casualties had emerged. Saudi authorities confirmed the attack.

The Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia later confirmed that two drones hit the embassy compound, causing a small fire. The building sustained minor damage.

Trump Promises a Response

US President Donald Trump pledged retaliation for the attack. According to Fox News, a journalist who spoke with the White House chief said Trump promised that the response would become clear soon.

"Soon everyone will see what the response will be to the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh and the killing of American servicemen during the confrontation with Iran,” Trump said.

The journalist added that Trump does not believe deploying additional ground forces will be necessary.

Security Measures and Travel Warnings

Following the incident, the US Embassy urged American citizens to remain in shelter in the cities of Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran. Officials also advised Americans to avoid non-essential travel to military facilities in the region.