US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained

Iran shot down a US fighter jet in the skies over Kuwait, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

"This morning, local sources reported that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies over Kuwait,” the statement said.

Two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft, the report noted.

Video Footage of the F-15 Strike

Footage has emerged showing the destruction of a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait. The video was published by the Telegram channel NAYA.

The images show a missile striking the fighter jet. The aircraft catches fire and rapidly loses altitude, after which the pilot ejects.

Pilot Detained by Kuwaiti Security Forces

Kuwaiti security forces detained the pilot of the downed US Air Force fighter jet. The footage was released by the TV channel SNN.

"Images allegedly showing an American F-15 fighter pilot in the skies over Kuwait,” the statement reads.

The channel also published another video showing the pilot lying in the trunk of a black SUV.