Israeli-US Strike Hits Iran’s Leadership Council Office in Qom During Session

The office of Iran's Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for appointing the country's Supreme Leader, came under missile attack in the city of Qom, according to the Iranian agency SNN.

The strike reportedly occurred during a session dedicated to selecting a new Supreme Leader.

"American-Zionist criminals attacked the office of the Assembly of Experts in Qom minutes ago,” the agency stated on its Telegram channel.

Strike During Leadership Deliberations

According to Iranian media reports, the attack coincided with a meeting of the Assembly of Experts, a key constitutional authority that appoints and oversees the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. The targeting of the body during deliberations on succession represents a significant escalation in hostilities.

Additional Strikes in Tehran

The same source reported airstrikes in areas near Revolution Square in Tehran. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces announced that Tel Aviv had launched its ninth wave of strikes against the Iranian capital.

According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force initiated a large-scale attack on infrastructure in Tehran as part of its ongoing campaign.

Role of the Assembly of Experts

The Assembly of Experts holds a central role in Iran's political system. It appoints the Supreme Leader and monitors his performance in office, making it one of the most influential institutions in the country's governance structure.