Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases

Iranian state media have published images showing F-4 Phantom II fighter jets preparing for potential operations against US bases, highlighting Tehran's intention to demonstrate retaliatory capabilities beyond missile systems.

F-4 Phantom II: Legacy Aircraft, Modern Role

The images capture moments of munitions being loaded onto the aircraft, pre-flight preparations on the runway, and pilot briefings. Observers interpret the release as both a psychological signal and a strategic message, emphasizing Iran's readiness to employ conventional air power alongside its missile arsenal.

The F-4 Phantom II, a twin-engine long-range fighter developed in the United States, first flew in 1958 and saw extensive service during the Vietnam War. Iran acquired the aircraft in the 1970s and continues to operate upgraded versions within its air force.

The F-4 can reach speeds of up to 2,200 kilometers per hour, approximately Mach 2. With external fuel tanks, it can achieve a range exceeding 2,600 kilometers. The aircraft can carry up to eight tons of munitions, including conventional bombs, guided weapons, and various missile systems.

Iran has reportedly modernized its fleet with domestically developed radar and avionics upgrades. While the platform remains technologically outdated compared to modern fifth-generation fighters, analysts note that it retains value for strike missions against fixed targets due to its payload capacity and operational range.

Strategic Signaling or Operational Preparation?

The public display of F-4 operations comes as part of what experts describe as a multilayered Iranian response doctrine. Tehran has emphasized not only hypersonic and ballistic missile capabilities but also the continued relevance of traditional air assets.

At the same time, the United States has reinforced air defense systems across the region. Reports indicate that Patriot and THAAD batteries have been placed on heightened alert, and security levels at US bases in the Persian Gulf have increased. Israel has also intensified air patrols within its airspace.

Following strikes on Iran's religious and military leadership, the risk of broader regional confrontation has grown. By spotlighting its F-4 fleet, Tehran appears to signal that any escalation could expand beyond missile exchanges into conventional air operations.