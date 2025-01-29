Los Angeles Residents Concerned About Giant Messages Found Near Union Pacific Rail Station

Giant words "HELP" and "TRAFICO" caught the attention of a local resident, prompting another one to visit the site near Union Pacific Rail Station to investigate, while a third noted that similar distressing messages had appeared there before.

One user first discovered the messages while browsing Google Maps and shared his findings on social media platform X. Within hours, the topic had stirred half of Los Angeles, with people speculating that the massive signs might be linked to human trafficking. Others believe the messages are a form of protest against the deportation of migrants.

"This alarming message was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with words 'Help' and 'Traffico' written among piles of trash surrounded by shipping containers. When it became known that the area near this site iswasa shipyard, many assumed that it might be connected to human trafficking or something even worse," one user wrote.

Another user visited the location and confirmed that numerous distress messages, created from debris, construction materials, and written on sidewalks, were scattered throughout the area. However, he saw no people nearby-only an empty lot, a dumpsite, train tracks, and barbed wire.

Not everyone believes the messages signal a crime. Some suspect they could be cries for help from someone in distress, while others argue the signs might be the work of a local homeless person struggling with mental health issues. Similar messages have appeared in other parts of Los Angeles before.

The situation has escalated to the point where people started calling for the resignation of local and federal officials, who have yet to respond to the mysterious distress calls. As these signs remain a silent reminder of California's social issues. The state continues to make headlines in early 2025 due to tremendous wildfires allegedly linked to a controversial rapper or renewed discussions of California's secession from the United States.

