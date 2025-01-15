In Vladivostok, a man highjacked a Land Rover, rammed it into a bus, several cars, into a police vehicle and then tried to drive into a church.

The man was arrested. A hooliganism case was filed against the perpetrator, no one was hurt in the incident, law-enforcement officials said.

When detained, the man with a broken nose called officials bribe-takers. He also expressed his outrage about the requirement to buy candles in churches before putting them up there.

A traffic police officer asked the man to take a breathanalyzer test in front of reporters' cameras. The man did not refuse, the device showed 0 ppm.

Interestingly, the detained man previously served at the Primorsky Investigative Committee. He was fired in January 2022 for "inappropriate posts on his social networks." In 2023, a court found his dismissal illegal, VL. ru publication said.