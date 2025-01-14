Andrej Danko, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, the leader of the Slovak National Party, made a video of himself walking around a Moscow supermarket. The politician was amazed what he saw at the store.

"My darlings, there are probably 6 meters of shelves here! Look, there are, I don't know, 50 types of butter here (…) And here is probably the largest selection of yoghurts that I have ever seen in my life!" Andrej Danko said.

Danko toured an Auchan store at Aviapark shopping center. The Slovak politician pointed out that Auchan was a French supermarket chain that was still operating in Russia.

The vice speaker of the Slovak Parliament was most impressed by the wide selection of dairy products. Despite all the sanctions, the consumer basket of Russian citizens is no worse than that of citizens of Western countries, he noted.

Andrej Danko's full video of his tour of the Moscow supermarket appears on his Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist, banned in the Russian Federation).

American journalist Tucker Carlson, who flew to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2024, also visited an Auchan supermarket in Moscow. He was amazed that groceries in Russia were four times cheaper than in US stores, and their quality was not worse at all.