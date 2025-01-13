A patient escaped stark naked from a hospital in the Samara region of Russia. The naked man dashed into a supermarket where he staged a pogrom, attacked a cashier and bit off her nose. The man died after being detained.

The bizarre incident took place in the settlement of Stantsiya Klyavlino. The man was first running about the streets shouting that everyone was being deceived. He then entered a grocery store, staged a pogrom there and attacked an employee. The woman lost the tip of her nose, Mash Telegram channel reports.

A police officer, who simply went to the store to buy some groceries, arrested the attacker. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died soon afterwards. It remains unknown for what reason the man died.