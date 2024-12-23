A striptease show with the participation of employees of Stavelectroset (Stavropol Electric Network) sparked another "naked party" scandal in Russia.

Videos from the party show semi-naked trippers dancing in a restaurant. The footage shows the dancers sitting on top of men and imitating acts of sexual intercourse. One of the men was filmed touching one of the dancers and trying to get his hands into her lingerie.

The man for whom the stripper was dancing turned out to be the head of one of the departments of Stavelectroset Dmitry Stepnov.

The party participant has kept his job for now, but his boss has already been fired. It was also said that the power engineers' party took place the day when about 1,500 apartments in the region were left without power.

Ironically, the party was held to celebrate the Power Engineer's Day.

Dmitry Stepnov, an employee of Stavelektroset, whose dance with a stripper was caught on video, called the incident a setup.

"It's a setup, just a setup. They just set me up, that's all. This stripper who showed up, no one knows who brought her. For some reason she came up to me and led me out. For what reason — I still don't understand," the man said.

According to him, before the dance, a half-naked girl came up and asked "to help her play the role." Judging by the footage that leaked online, the woman sat the man down on a chair and started a private dance.

The corporate party, as Stepnov said, was partially paid for by parent company Stavelektroset. Employees invested part of the money in it too. Sergei Kaishev, the director of the Stavelektroset branch, was fired after the corporate party.