World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian blogger throws Almost Naked Party in Moscow that sparks too much controversy

Society

Russian blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva threw a daring Almost Naked Party at Moscow's Mutabor club. The hostess of the evening came to her party wearing skimpy black lingerie. Her translucent thong was adorned with a diamond-encrusted necklace with a large emerald worth 23 million rubles (about $250,000).

Russian blogger throws Almost Naked Party in Moscow that sparks too much controversy
Photo: Nastya Ivleeva's social media account

For her Almost Naked Party, guests were supposed to appear wearing minimum clothing. Musicians, bloggers and showbiz stars came to the event in outfits of varying degrees of reveal. One of the guests, a young male rapper, came wearing only one sock.

Click here to see photos and videos from the Almost Naked Party.

The list of the almost naked guests included: journalist, TV presenter and former presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, rapper Dzhigan and singers Oksana Samoilova, Lolita, Philip Kirkorov, Sasha Sulim, Dima Bilan, Glukoza, Maria Minogarova and many others.

Nastya Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party sparks public outrage

The party did not go unnoticed for social activists. Several public organisations addressed the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia with a request to check Nastya Ivleeva for LGBT propaganda.

Activists believe that holding such parties in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine is unacceptable. According to SHOT Telegram channel, law-enforcers will have to look into four complaints to establish whether blogger Nastya Ivleeva violated the law that bans LGBT propaganda in Russia:

  • A man was licking a sock that covered another man's genitals while posing for cameras. The man then grabbed the sock and pulled it off;
  • Two men were kissing on the dance floor while they were being filmed;
  • A projection of naked women on the ceiling lying next to each other on the ceiling.
  • Everyone was invited to take photos "in bed with semi-naked Ivleeva”.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO general: Ukraine may make territorial concessions to Russia

There is a risk that Kyiv will make concessions on the ground and lose its negotiating potential, the general said

NATO general admits Ukraine will never regain lost territories
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks
General mobilisation declared in northern Yemen to support Gaza Strip
Putin does not regret his decision to pardon Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide Peter Baofu Diamonds Are Forever... Just Not the Russian Gem Variety, Right? Montresor Montresor War on Gaza: What is Next after Genocide? Mahboob A. Khawaja
Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide
Ukraine's Zelensky says negotiations with Russia irrelevant
Ukraine's Zelensky says negotiations with Russia irrelevant
Last materials
Joseph Stalin's nephew dies in Moscow
Russian blogger throws Almost Naked Party in Moscow that sparks too much controversy
Russia sees no prerequisites for special operation to end, but Chechnya does
Kremlin explains Putin's thoughts about decision to pardon Khodorkovsky ten years ago
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide
India wants no sanctions against Russian diamonds
Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds
Yemen declares general mobilisation to fight for Gaza
Russian Arctic region braves for even colder weather after -55C
Sixteen candidates registered to run for 2024 presidential election in Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X