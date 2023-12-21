Russian blogger throws Almost Naked Party in Moscow that sparks too much controversy

Russian blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva threw a daring Almost Naked Party at Moscow's Mutabor club. The hostess of the evening came to her party wearing skimpy black lingerie. Her translucent thong was adorned with a diamond-encrusted necklace with a large emerald worth 23 million rubles (about $250,000).

Photo: Nastya Ivleeva's social media account

For her Almost Naked Party, guests were supposed to appear wearing minimum clothing. Musicians, bloggers and showbiz stars came to the event in outfits of varying degrees of reveal. One of the guests, a young male rapper, came wearing only one sock.

The list of the almost naked guests included: journalist, TV presenter and former presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, rapper Dzhigan and singers Oksana Samoilova, Lolita, Philip Kirkorov, Sasha Sulim, Dima Bilan, Glukoza, Maria Minogarova and many others.

Nastya Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party sparks public outrage

The party did not go unnoticed for social activists. Several public organisations addressed the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia with a request to check Nastya Ivleeva for LGBT propaganda.

Activists believe that holding such parties in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine is unacceptable. According to SHOT Telegram channel, law-enforcers will have to look into four complaints to establish whether blogger Nastya Ivleeva violated the law that bans LGBT propaganda in Russia: